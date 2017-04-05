Red Mile fun anticipated by businesses, bars and residents alike
As the Flames head into playoffs next week, Red Mile partying is sure to take place— and these businesses, bars and residents are excited for the hype
A
A
Bars,
Home and Away sports bar
This is the first Flames playoff run for Home and Away sports bar—which has been packed full for every Flames game since late February, according to manager Adam Boudreault.
In preparation for the
“We’ve been in playoff mode for the majority of the year already,” he said.
Further, Boudreault said they’ve been in touch with Calgary police about the inevitable increase in
“Obviously that comes with the territory,” he said. “I like to think we’re pretty well prepared for it.”
Boudreault said Home and Away staff and clientele are looking forward to the excitement of the
The Big Cheese Poutinerie
Having already witnessed the hype of the playoffs and the Red Mile magic last go-around in 2015, Big Cheese manager Adam
“I remember it very clearly being an insanely big party all over 17th Avenue, especially the night we eliminated the Canucks,” he said. “Pretty much everyone being in a great mood. Everyone was actually better behaved
“Definitely looking forward to a boost in business, especially with Trolley 5 right next to us where Melrose used to be,” he said. “We always heard Melrose was kind of the hub, so we’re hoping it brings a lot of people next door to us.”
More than anything,
“ I’m looking forward to going all in, getting involved with the Flames fans celebrating and having fun with our customers that way.”
Neighbourhood resident
The buzz and energy created by a Flames playoff run
“I would rather have the Red Mile than not because it just brings such a good energy to the city,” she said.
Sparling admits that there are generally more “belligerently drunk” people than there usually is, but in her
She said Calgary police are to be commended for that.
“The police did a really good job of blocking off the streets as well, they covered a lot of the corners and seemed super prepared, it’s not like I ever felt unsafe,” she said.
The one thing Sparling isn’t exactly psyched about is the noise.
“Part of me is gritting my teeth knowing I might not be able to get to sleep at a good time when people are partying,” she said. “It gets pretty crazy, but more than the noise from people I find the cars honking to be annoying.”
