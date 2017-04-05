Red Mile fun anticipated by businesses, bars and residents alike

Bars, restaurants and residence of 17th Avenue are pumped for the upcoming Flames playoff run and the party-like atmosphere on the Red Mile…for the most part.

Home and Away sports bar

This is the first Flames playoff run for Home and Away sports bar—which has been packed full for every Flames game since late February, according to manager Adam Boudreault.

In preparation for the playoffs Boudreault said they’ve already had a little practice with major events like the Toronto Raptor playoffs and the Jay’s playoff run.

“We’ve been in playoff mode for the majority of the year already,” he said.

Further, Boudreault said they’ve been in touch with Calgary police about the inevitable increase in partiers along the Red Mile once playoffs kick off, and have a dedicated point person to deal with any “riff-raff” or incidents.

“Obviously that comes with the territory,” he said. “I like to think we’re pretty well prepared for it.”

Boudreault said Home and Away staff and clientele are looking forward to the excitement of the playoffs, and added that they will have some homerun food and beverage deals throughout the playoff run.

The Big Cheese Poutinerie

Having already witnessed the hype of the playoffs and the Red Mile magic last go-around in 2015, Big Cheese manager Adam Gabrieau said they’re not worried at all—but looking forward to the excitement and influx of people.

“I remember it very clearly being an insanely big party all over 17th Avenue, especially the night we eliminated the Canucks,” he said. “Pretty much everyone being in a great mood. Everyone was actually better behaved then on a regular Friday or Saturday night.”

Gabrieau said they’re looking forward to a boost in business, too—who said in 2015 during the playoffs they stayed busy and open for an hour after they usually close.

“Definitely looking forward to a boost in business, especially with Trolley 5 right next to us where Melrose used to be,” he said. “We always heard Melrose was kind of the hub, so we’re hoping it brings a lot of people next door to us.”

More than anything, Gabrieau said Big Cheese staff consider themselves Flames fans too.

“ I’m looking forward to going all in, getting involved with the Flames fans celebrating and having fun with our customers that way.”

Neighbourhood resident

The buzz and energy created by a Flames playoff run is something Ellen Sparling, who lives just off 17th Avenue, remembers about the 2015 playoff run. It’s also what she’s most excited for this year.

“I would rather have the Red Mile than not because it just brings such a good energy to the city,” she said.

Sparling admits that there are generally more “belligerently drunk” people than there usually is, but in her experience the Red Mile partiers have been “in really good spirits and respectful.”

She said Calgary police are to be commended for that.

“The police did a really good job of blocking off the streets as well, they covered a lot of the corners and seemed super prepared, it’s not like I ever felt unsafe,” she said.

The one thing Sparling isn’t exactly psyched about is the noise.