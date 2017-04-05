A slice of the tech pie: Silicon Valley companies eye Calgary’s engineering talent

Calgary isn’t the only city trying to lure Silicon Valley talent away to other jurisdictions, but the province does have an edge according to the CEO of Calgary Economic Development.

“Particularly now, with the executive order that President Trump put out – there are a lot of other jurisdictions in here,” said Mary Moran in an interview. “Some (companies) are getting four pitches a week from other jurisdictions.”

Moran was in San Francisco and Silicon Valley on Monday and Tuesday of this week, along with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and provincial Economic Trade and Development Minister Deron Bilous, trying to compete for a piece of the tech pie.

She said having a minister and a mayor on the ground showed a level of commitment that other cities might not demonstrate so early in the process.

The three were able to meet with about 12 companies over the course of two days.

Moran said most of the meetings they had are introductory in nature. In some cases they were really educating businesses on Calgary’s location and what it has to offer.

However she said several businesses she met with a month ago on a previous trip have already been to Calgary for a tour, and that things move fast in the area.

One business is very close to setting up a satellite office in Calgary, according to Moran.

“We have a company that’s at the one yard line – we’ve got to get it across the line. It’s very, very close,” she said.

She said not all companies they met with were part of the tech sector. She said there were also ones specializing in logistics and manufacturing.

The biggest value they saw in Calgary was not the readily available real estate, but rather the talent pool waiting to be tapped.

“More importantly, what they’re looking for is loyalty,” said Moran. “In San Francisco, people are constantly walking across the street. Talent retention is a big issue. So they’re looking at this pool of underutilized talent in Calgary and going gosh, you guys are highly educated.”

She said one famous tech company said most of the engineering talent in Calgary is only three university semesters away from being brought up to speed on Silicon Valley specializations.

Moran said Calgary Economic Development will continue to court businesses in the area in hopes of bringing them to Calgary.