Five Calgary childcare centres chosen by Alberta government to offer $25 a day care

Calgary will be receiving 320 spaces in the Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Centres program that caps daily fees at $25.

Across the province , the ELCC Centres will offer nearly 1,300 affordable spaces, and according to Alberta’s government, they will also “respond to a number of gaps in the existing child care system,” including cost, the divers needs of kids and flexible hours for parents.

“Too many parents have had the experience of struggling to afford quality child care for their kids,” said Premier Rachel Notley. “These ELCC pilot centres will allow us to explore how affordable quality child care works to support children and families and how we can best expand this support in the years to come.”

Five centres in Calgary have been awarded grants through the pilot program. They are the Thornihill Child Care Society, EvenStart Early Childhood Development Centre, Little Sundance Child Care Centre, Hillhurst-Sunnyside Day Care Centre and CFS Parent Child Learning Centre.

The spaces will cost parents $25 a day and will include other benefits, including community partnerships, support for inclusive programming and access to parenting recourses and supports for vulnerable families.

“This pilot project is a big win for our Calgary families,” said Calgary-East MLA Robyn Luff.

Minister of Children’s Services, Danielle Larivee said when parents drop their kids off at daycare each day, they expect that they should be given the nurturing support they need to grow and thrive.