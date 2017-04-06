Five Calgary childcare centres chosen by Alberta government to offer $25 a day care
In total there will be 1,300 spaces in the Early Learning and Child Care Centres pilot program across the province
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary will be receiving 320 spaces in the Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Centres program that caps daily fees at $25.
Across the
“Too many parents have had the experience of struggling to afford quality child care for their kids,” said Premier Rachel Notley. “These ELCC pilot
Five
The spaces will cost parents $25 a day and will include other benefits, including community partnerships, support for inclusive programming and access to parenting recourses and supports for vulnerable families.
“This pilot project is a big win for our Calgary families,” said Calgary-East MLA Robyn Luff.
Minister of Children’s Services, Danielle Larivee said when parents drop their kids off at daycare each day, they expect that they should be given the nurturing support they need to grow and thrive.
“Early learning and Child Care Centres are all about ensuring that everyday parents can afford quality child care and
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary