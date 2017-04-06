Right to strike: Alberta bill brings post-secondary in line with rest of Canada

Alberta’s post-secondary labourers are getting back what they’d lost somewhere in the shuffle: the right to strike.

In 2015, a Supreme Court of Canada decision underlined the right to strike as a fundamental unionized worker right. It immediately became clear that in Alberta, where numerous working unions have had a prohibition on striking, something needed to change.

The government set out to do numerous rounds of consultations with its stakeholders – namely the faculty associations across this province.

The result is the “Act to Enhance Post-Secondary Academic Bargaining.”

According to the government this will:

• Allow academic staff associations and graduate student associations to strike

• Create new postdoctoral fellows associations, who may also strike

• Give lockout provisions for post-secondary institutions

• Mandate that post-secondary institutions negotiate essential services agreements

• End “compulsory” arbitration