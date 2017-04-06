News / Calgary

Right to strike: Alberta bill brings post-secondary in line with rest of Canada

Postdoctoral fellows, profs, faculty will now be able to strike in Alberta, which is in line with Supreme Court ruling from 2015

Bill 7 will bring Alberta up to speed with other provinces when it comes to right to strike legislation.

Helen Pike/ Metro

Alberta’s post-secondary labourers are getting back what they’d lost somewhere in the shuffle: the right to strike.

In 2015, a Supreme Court of Canada decision underlined the right to strike as a fundamental unionized worker right. It immediately became clear that in Alberta, where numerous working unions have had a prohibition on striking, something needed to change.

The government set out to do numerous rounds of consultations with its stakeholders – namely the faculty associations across this province.

The result is the “Act to Enhance Post-Secondary Academic Bargaining.”

According to the government this will:

•       Allow academic staff associations and graduate student associations to strike

•       Create new postdoctoral fellows associations, who may also strike

•       Give lockout provisions for post-secondary institutions

•       Mandate that post-secondary institutions negotiate essential services agreements

•       End “compulsory” arbitration 

More to come...

