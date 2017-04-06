Right to strike: Alberta bill brings post-secondary in line with rest of Canada
Postdoctoral fellows, profs, faculty will now be able to strike in Alberta, which is in line with Supreme Court ruling from 2015
Alberta’s post-secondary
In 2015, a Supreme Court of Canada decision underlined the right to strike as a fundamental unionized worker right. It immediately became clear that in Alberta, where numerous working unions have had a prohibition on striking, something needed to change.
The government set out to do numerous rounds of consultations with its stakeholders – namely the faculty associations across this province.
The result is the “Act to Enhance Post-Secondary Academic Bargaining.”
According to the government this will:
• Allow academic staff associations and graduate student associations to strike
• Create new postdoctoral fellows associations, who may also strike
• Give lockout provisions for post-secondary institutions
• Mandate that post-secondary institutions negotiate essential services agreements
• End “compulsory” arbitration
