Alberta RCMP believe missing aboriginal teen headed for Calgary

RCMP are asking Calgarians to be on the lookout for a missing teenager who may be headed to the city.
Mary Estelle, 13, was last seen April 4 in High Prairie. They believe she may be travelling to Grand Prairie or Calgary.
Estelle is described as aboriginal, 5’ 1” with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a white tank top and a purple sweater.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP in High Prairie at 708-523-3378.
