Boy Meets World meets Calgary Comic Expo

It’s not often one actor gets to embody a role for seven years, but Will Friedle and Rider Strong essentially grew up playing Eric Matthews and Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World.

Will Friedle

“My favourite thing about Eric as a whole was they he was essentially a living, breathing cartoon character,” Friedle laughed. “You couldn’t go too big, but he still had that heart.”

Friedle comes to Calgary Comic Expo this year known the impact Boy Meets World had on a generation of kids – because he feels the show never talked down to its audience.

Batman

While mostly known for his work on the show, Friedle also gained fame through voice work on shows like Kim Possible, Transformers and – notably – Batman Beyond.

He joins actors like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Kevin Conroy (who voiced Batman in the original animated series) who have uttered the line, “I’m Batman.”

“Any time you can tell people you’re Batman and not be lying is pretty neat,” Friedle said. “It was tough though, as I was sitting next to Kevin Conroy, who will always be my Batman. When you’re sitting next to him, and saying you’re Batman, that’s some pretty big shoes to fill. So it was certainly a special experience in my life.”

Cobra Commander

While a generation watched Eric grow on Boy Meets World, Friedle’s biggest influences as a child were legendary cartoons like Thundercats and Transformers.

To his great delight, Friedle has voiced characters on remakes of many of the shows he watched as a kid.

Except Cobra Commander. He would really like to voice Cobra Commander one day.

Rider Strong

“To be honest, I hated playing the same character for so long,” he said. “My teenage adolescence and discomfort with myself came out. I wanted to be an actor on a different show, doing different things.

“In retrospect, of course it was a great opportunity, and the writers were so great writing to our strengths as actors.”

Strong comes to Calgary Comic Expo this year knowing the impact Boy Meets World had on a generation of kids – because he feels it told kids to take their lives seriously, no matter how young they are.

Politics



While mostly known for his work on the show, in 2008 Strong became the first person to act and produce a political ad that aired on Comedy Central, in support of then presidential-candidate Barack Obama.

He said now, more than ever, people need to be politically aware.

“It’s incredible to be that I just took for granted our country was moving in a more positive direction, and now we’ve seen how wrong we were,” he said. “I think we’re at a dangerous point – we’re essentially veering toward a constitutional crisis.”

Julie Andrews

While a generation watched Shawn grow on Boy Meets World, one of Strong’s biggest influences as a child was working on his first sitcom Julie with Julie Andrews.

“She immediately was the sweetest, nicest person. Took me under her wing and we had a lot of fun,” Strong said. “I looked up to her. I loved her, I genuinely loved her.”

“Which was interested because her husband, Blake Edwards, was directing, and he was not so much fun to work with.”

Edwards, a legendary director, was a bit grumpy and not adept and working on a multi-camera TV show.