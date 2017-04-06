Calgary woman travels to Vimy Ridge where great-uncle died in epic battle

As Kathie Betts-Geddes read the names listed on the Vimy Ridge memorial in France her breath was taken away.

It’s where her uncle Earl, a sniper, lost his life on the first day of the bloody Vimy Ridge battle, and where her grandfather buried his brother in an unknown grave.

“They were inseparable, they did everything together, and then they went to war together,” she said.

Betts-Geddes, a Calgarian, traveled to Vimy Ridge and other war memorials throughout France, as a part of History Channel Canada’s documentary Searching for Vimy’s Lost Soldiers.

The documentary will premier April 9, marking the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge.

The doc follows military historian Norm Christie, his team of geophysicists, bomb disposal experts, and families of the missing soldiers on a mission to locate and recover the men of CA40 in an effort to give them the “proper commemoration they deserve.”

Betts-Geddes said Christie led she and her daughter, along with representatives from four other families of soldiers considered “lost” at Vimy on a weeklong trip of memorials, cemeteries and battlefield visits— each stop resonating with Betts-Geddes in different ways.

“The day we were on the battlefield it was chilly, but then you think about these men, especially from the Scottish battalions who wore their kilts in battle,” she said. “And, sometimes, Norm had mentioned, they would be waist deep in mud. For me to try and envision that—you just can’t.”

On another day, Betts-Geddes said they visited the Maison Blanche tunnels where up to 300 soldiers bunked at a time. She said they were there with another Alberta family, the Snelgroves who live in Vermillion, and whose ancestor had done a carving in one of the caves.

“They got to see it first of course because it’s very personal and just an incredible moment for them, and so for us to see the carvings after was amazing,” she said.

The group also visited Notre Dame De Lorette, where a large oval rock has been erected and has more 579,000 names inscribed.

“It doesn’t say if they are friend or foe,” said Betts-Geddes. “Anybody who was in the war was listed. It was really beautiful, this oval—an infinite circle, no beginning, no end.”

Betts-Geddes said her grandfather, who survived the war didn’t talk much about it until much later in his life when his Alzheimers would cause him to regress back to war time.

“My grandfather suffered from quite serious PTSD, you know, what he witnessed—not even with all the other men that were killed in that first day of battle—and then having to bury his brother who was his very best friend,” she said. “It wasn’t something that was talked about much in their house.”

Earl’s dog tags, which now live at the Galt Museum, paint a morbid picture of the war.

“You can see where he was shot and killed because there is a hole in the dog tag,” said Betts-Geddes, who said post-mortem, her uncle was awarded the Silver Memorial Cross Medal, the Victory Medal and a Distinguished Conduct Medal.

Like any war, Betts-Geddes said it’s an event we cannot forget.