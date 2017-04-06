Calgary beer-league team makes Olympic pitch to Hockey Canada

A Calgary men’s beer-league team is throwing their name in the mix with the hope that Hockey Canada will consider them to represent Canada at the next winter Olympics in South Korea.

Calgary’s Canadian Citizens said after they heard that the NHL had made the decision not to allow their players to participate in the games, the team jokingly began tossing around the idea that it would be great for some “average joes” to represent Canada on the world stage (traditionally meant for the globe’s elite athletes).

In a letter penned by team member Kyle Kemp, he explains they were disappointed by the NHL’s decision, but that their “division 9” beer league team who finished seventh this past season would “proudly represent their country” and are “ready to make the jump to international competition.”

“In the letter we did write that we finished seventh—but we’re trying to keep this on the down low from Hockey Canada—but there’s only eight teams this season,” said Kemp in an interview Thursday with Metro.

“But, you know, I tried to keep up the semblance that we had 30 teams in our league like in the NHL and then seventh isn’t that bad! That’d pretty much put us in the playoffs!”

The Canadian Citizens formed nearly 10 years ago, and have had some beer-league, division 9 success in the past—making it to the finals several times, and one championship title under their belt.

Made up of 18 players ranging from 24 to 58-years-old, and coming from all walks of life (Sikh, Irish, French-Canadian and Mennonite), their love for the game is what keeps them on the ice.

“We’re all Canadians and the love of the game is in our blood,” said team captain Balwinder Marwaha.

“We’ve all grown up with various aspects, whether that’s ball hockey, street hockey or ice hockey—every Canadian kid at one point has the life long dream to play hockey, right? So it’d be pretty cool.”

In their letter , the Citizens said since they all already reside in Calgary, Hockey Canada would save on travel costs and training camp.

“In fact, training may not be necessary, as our current warm-ups consist of unorthodox drills like ‘winded from walking to the ice,’ ‘the broken windmill,’ and ‘who hit Pat in the head?’ (FYI—Pat is our goaltender),” they wrote.

The team has gained some support online, with many people retweeting the team’s letter—and most recently the team has been challenged by another beer league team of Olympic hopefuls in Virginia known as the ‘Cluster Pucks,’ made up of 15 male and female players randing in age from “late 20s to somewhere on either side of 50, depending on who shows up that week.”

The Cluster Pucks said their pre-game rituals include “pre-gaming in the parking lot, some with cigarettes, most with beer or other alcoholic libations.”

“Once we make it to the ice, we excel in aimlessly skating around in circles and shooting pucks in the general direction of an open net. Sometimes we even hit it,” wrote team member Aaron Risdal in response to Kemp’s letter.

Kemp said the Canadian Citizens have yet to hear back from Hockey Canada, but should the opportunity to travel to South Korea in 2018 for the Olympics arise?