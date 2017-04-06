Calgary clowns not down for Stephen King’s It

Calgary clowns aren’t turning any frowns upside down over the new movie trailer for Stephen King’s It.

When the trailer launched last week, it broke the single day record for most watched online trailer, with 197 million global views.

Local clowns hate it.

“Kids, they soak this stuff up,” said Hamlet the Clown (also known as Kirk Miles). “They start getting scared of clowns, they tell their mothers they’re scared of clowns. I’ve gotten calls asking me not to wear the clown costume – asking me to do the circus skills. You’re either in for the clown, or you’re not, as far as I’m concerned.”

Hamlet, who’s been clowning for 25 years, said the original It miniseries, starring Tim Curry as Pennywise the clown, has incited fear in kids and adults since it released in 1990 – which, of course, costs him business.

Last year, he saw problems arise from the Creepy Clown sightings across North America, and now It is piling onto the fears.

And Hamlet doesn’t even wear full clown makeup – he performs in a European style, with the red nose a bit of makeup around the cheeks.

Rainbow the Clown, on the other oversized hand, wears the full gear.

He’s never seen the old version of It, and doesn’t intend to see the new one, but is well versed in showing up to a party where the kids are already afraid of him.

One time he showed up to a birthday – the entrance was down a set of stairs – and Rainbow was unlucky enough to head down directly behind two young girls.

“The girls are just screaming their heads off,” he recalled. “They had me then go upstairs. They wanted the girls downstairs, but they were smart. They knew I was going to end up down there eventually, and didn’t want to go down.”

Luckily for Rainbow, who has 22 years of professional experience, he’s an old rainbow hat at calming kids down.

The trick, he says, is keeping distances. Any good clown will keep their distance if someone is nervous or afraid. The girls stayed at the back of the room, Rainbow was at the front, entertaining, and throwing them the occasional smile. As the other kids were laughing and clapping, pretty soon the girls were up there clamouring for more with the rest of them.

It’s just one of many techniques Rainbow incorporates. He also clowns at Calaway Park, and one of his favourite things to do with a scared child is act shy.

“The kids think that’s ridiculous, that I’m afraid of them,” said Rainbow. “Usually that helps warm them up.”

Hamlet explained that clown makeup was never meant to be intimidating. It comes from circus days, before there were TVs to show performers faces, the clown makeup and oversize costume pieces were made so that every expression was over-exaggerated – and even people at the back of the audience could tell what was going on.