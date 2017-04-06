Calgary Council to debate $23.7M of available tax room

City council will have an interesting debate on Monday – what to do with $23.7 million in tax room left behind by the provincial government.



Administration notes that council can put the money towards “various critical initiatives” if so needed, but otherwise recommends returning it to taxpayers.



Ward 10 councillor and mayoral candidate Andre Chabot is unhappy with how the idea of tax room is framed. He said it isn’t the province giving the city $23.7 million, but rather the province is not taking that much of taxpayer’s money.



“The only way we can create this $23 million is by taxing Calgarians another $23 million,” he said.



Coun. Shane Keating said if the $23.7 million is applied back to citizens’ tax bills, it would result in a savings of about $5 a month – money he noted could make a difference in these difficult times.



Nevertheless, he’s open to other suggestions. In 2015, council applied a tax room of approximately $52 million over 10 years to the Green Line.



“We have to have the debate at council and then we’ll have the decision,” said Keating.