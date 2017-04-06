‘It hasn’t set in yet’: Calgary kids present their park plans
4th Avenue flyover space getting unique revamp from Grade 6 city planners
It’s melding of ideas, and utilization of a forgotten space under the 4th Avenue flyover – turned into a Calgary park to connect downtown to community – that’s come out of the mouths, or imaginations, of babes.
Thursday, Grade 6 students from Langevin School, and Masters’ landscape architect students from the University of Calgary are unveiling six concepts to revamp forgotten landscaping for users
After community members have the chance to look them over, they’ll go from pencil crayon and paper to real-life structures by the end of this summer.
“For some
Of course, there were some out-there ideas, like a rollercoaster, but mostly she said students were able to come up with designs that induce play and inclusion.
“What was really neat was they actually have a lot of compassion,” said Bridgeland planner Ali McMillan. “They thought a lot about sounds, and added ideas on how to make beautiful sounds in a place that has loud noise, traffic, and
Jen
“We’ve benefitted from the students,”
But the project doesn’t end here. Logan and fellow teacher Elaine McCrady said they’re on to the next phase of their project: piloting some of the ideas students had in terms of tactical urbanism.
“Once the design has been decided on the kids will be involved in building and designing temporary installations,” Logan said. “They’re also involved in doing presentations and sharing of their work.”
When pointed out that for the students, and average Calgarians, this sort of opportunity is unheard of, both agree.
“For them to see a lasting legacy,” McCrady said. “It’s really cool for them to know their voice can be heard
And, of course being teachers, they’re trying to figure out what’s next for students and how they can continue to take ownership of the space in years to come.
