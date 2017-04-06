‘It hasn’t set in yet’: Calgary kids present their park plans

It’s melding of ideas, and utilization of a forgotten space under the 4th Avenue flyover – turned into a Calgary park to connect downtown to community – that’s come out of the mouths, or imaginations, of babes.

Thursday, Grade 6 students from Langevin School, and Masters’ landscape architect students from the University of Calgary are unveiling six concepts to revamp forgotten landscaping for users travelling between Bridgeland and Riverside to the city’s core.

After community members have the chance to look them over, they’ll go from pencil crayon and paper to real-life structures by the end of this summer.

“For some kids it hasn’t set in yet,” teacher Kate Logan said. “And some of them, lights are going on, and they’re saying ‘oh my goodness, I was drawing a picture of a slide on my book, and now it’s in a plan to move forward.’”

Of course, there were some out-there ideas, like a rollercoaster, but mostly she said students were able to come up with designs that induce play and inclusion.

“What was really neat was they actually have a lot of compassion,” said Bridgeland planner Ali McMillan. “They thought a lot about sounds, and added ideas on how to make beautiful sounds in a place that has loud noise, traffic, and wind .”

Jen Malzer , the city’s transportation engineer, and project manager said students were asked to reign in imaginations and take on a persona of potential park users, like an elderly woman with grandkids, dog walkers.

“We’ve benefitted from the students,” Malzer said.

But the project doesn’t end here. Logan and fellow teacher Elaine McCrady said they’re on to the next phase of their project: piloting some of the ideas students had in terms of tactical urbanism.

“Once the design has been decided on the kids will be involved in building and designing temporary installations,” Logan said. “They’re also involved in doing presentations and sharing of their work.”

When pointed out that for the students, and average Calgarians, this sort of opportunity is unheard of, both agree.

“For them to see a lasting legacy,” McCrady said. “It’s really cool for them to know their voice can be heard within the city’s level of planning.”