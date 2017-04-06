News / Calgary

Penguin puberty: Catch the Calgary Zoo's youngest in an awkward stage

Not quite a suit, but not all cute and fuzzy anymore, Edward the penguin is growing up before our eyes

Edward is looking funky as his baby feathers fall out and he gets his shiny sleek suit.

Courtesy/ Calgary Zoo

It's like a penguin mullet or a feathery Mohawk. 

The Calgary Zoo is encouraging visitors to check out their youngest king penguin, because his feathers are going fast and once they're gone he'll be all grown up. 

You've got weeks to watch Edward go through puberty, folks.

The young king hatched in August 2016 and has been strutting proudly ever since. In June, volunteers dubbed the waddling wonder Edward, after King Edward the VII.

