Penguin puberty: Catch the Calgary Zoo's youngest in an awkward stage
Not quite a suit, but not all cute and fuzzy anymore, Edward the penguin is growing up before our eyes
It's like a penguin mullet or a feathery Mohawk.
The Calgary Zoo is encouraging visitors to check out their youngest king
You've got weeks to watch Edward go through puberty, folks.
The young king hatched in August 2016 and has been strutting proudly ever since. In June, volunteers dubbed the waddling wonder Edward, after King Edward the VII.
