Councillor upset at loss of 111 trees for Anderson Road widening

A southwest Calgary councillor says the city failed to consult before making plans to cut down 111 trees along Anderson Road.

Diane Colley-Urquhart said the city already lost half of its tree canopy with the 2014 Snowtember storm.

“And then you have them ripping the canopy out with absolutely no consultation at all,” she said.

The trees along Anderson west of Elbow Drive have to go so the road can be widened from four lanes to six, in anticipation of ring road traffic.

The city will be planting more than double the amount of trees that are being cut down. A total of 281 new poplar and spruce will be replanted.

Melanie Ducharme, spokeswoman for the city, said workers are taking the smallest number of trees possible.

She also noted there has been ongoing consultation with community associations in the area since 2014.

The trees were too old and too unhealthy to be moved, according to Ducharme. A dozen will be used to create fish habitat, and the rest will be turned into free mulch for local residents.

Although Colley-Urquhart would like the work to stop until more consultation is done, Ducharme said that won’t be possible.

“The trees have to be removed now to avoid issues with nesting birds,” she said.

Cecil Jahrig, past president of Wood Creek Community Association, was aware that the trees would be coming out and described it as a necessary evil.

He’s OK with the fact that smaller trees will take their place.