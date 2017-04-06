Insane Clown Posse pick Calgary for first ever Canadian Juggalo Weekend

Calgary, get your face paint out and prepare to see a lot of clowns around; the Juggalo Weekend is here.

While this isn’t quite The Gathering, the Juggalo Weekend is the first ever event of its kind in Canada, with Insane Clown Posse (ICP) headlining two shows, supported by a roster of all-star artists like Ice-T, Swollen Members, Onyx and The 2 Live Crew.

The weekend is partly the brainchild of Kalman Goudkuil, founder of True Rhythm, a Calgary-based events company.

Goudkill said the annual event, which is being held at Marquee Beer Market and Stage, “follows the blueprints of the United States gatherings,” and, in addition to the amazing line-up, features Juggalo championship wrestling, circus acts and carnival rides.

And Faygo. Lots and lots of Faygo.

Over 1,000 litres of Faygo - the preferred pop of Juggalos and Juggalettes - was sprayed from the stage at the last ICP show in Calgary.

“There’s a good inch or two on the ground, so if you don’t want to go home feeling squishy, bring an extra pair of shoes,” said Saintantik, a local hip-hop horrorcore artist who is performing this weekend.

Swollen Members are co-headlining on Friday night – their first time sharing the stage in several years.

“There’s a genuine air of authentic excitement that we’re getting back and most people who know me would tell you that you almost need one of those Vaudevillian canes to pull me off the stage, so I’m really looking forward to getting back with the crew,” said Prevail, of the group.

He said it’s no mistake Calgary was chosen for this event, “tipping his hat” to ICP for building such a prevalent and devoted fan base in and around the city.