Province encourages Alberta women to hit the campaign trail

The #ReadyForHer tour is taking a second lap in its push to get more women to run for band councils and municipal and public school boards in Alberta.

The province announced a spring tour for the initiative, which encourages and helps prepare women in Alberta to run for office. With a municipal election on Oct. 16, it’s time to start hitting the campaign trail.

“Nearly a quarter of Alberta’s towns and cities don’t even have a single woman on their council. I imagine there must be no women in those communities,” said Minister of Status of Women Stephanie McLean, speaking at a campaign school event hosted by the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta’s (PSBAA) Campaign School in Edmonton.

“(It’s) not good enough, because women are half of the population.”

While more than half of Alberta’s school trustees are women, on average, they only account for 26 per cent of council seats. Calgary has two woman councillors; Edmonton has one.

Several panel discussions will be held across the province for women considering a run to ask questions and for mentors to share their personal experiences in public office.

Arlene Hrynyk, president of the PSBAA, said now is the time for a new generation of women to throw their hat in the political ring.

“We know many women currently holding seats on school boards and municipal councils will choose not to seek re-election in the fall,” Hrynyk said.

“Our campaign school is intended to encourage candidates across this province to consider filling seats for this important service, while equipping them with the tools to run a successful campaign.”