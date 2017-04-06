'I didn't know' Red Deer vlogger tells his side of drone flight in STARS path
A week after Red Deer RCMP seized the drone the vlogger took to YouTube to explain his side of the story
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A week after Red Deer RCMP seized a drone dangerously close to a STARS flight path, the operator behind the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is stepping forward to apologize.
On March 29 at approximately 9:25 a.m., RCMP seized a foldable Mavic Pro drone flying near the STARS helicopter flight path approaching the Red Deer hospital. The operator was quickly found and has now launched his own explanation of what happened.
At the time, police were investigating whether the drone was in violation of the Federal Aeronautics Act.
"I'm sorry, and I didn't mean to put anybody in harm's way," said Jeff Wood. "Obviously my previous drone footage was illegal, I didn't realize that the drone laws in Canada had become so strict recently, not that that's an excuse."
Wood continues to say that he believes his flight was responsible.
His video then recreates the flight path he took, where he explains what he was shooting, and how he reacted when he heard what he thought was a helicopter.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary