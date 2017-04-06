'They’re out here ruining lives:' Siksika Nation near Calgary out to banish drug traffickers

Dealers beware: those bringing or distributing illicit substances onto the Siksika Nation could soon be subject to banishment as consequence for their crimes.

A new task force dedicated to preventing drug-related crime on the First Nation is in the process of developing several bylaws to reduce the flow of crystal meth and cocaine onto the reserve, located one hour east of Calgary.

“The drug dealers need to know we’re not going to fool around. They’re out here ruining lives, well, we’re out here to try and save lives,” said Coun. Reuben “Buck” Breaker, who chairs the Siksika Crime Prevention Team (SCPT).

After the Nation’s recent election, Chief Joe Weasel Child met with his council to discuss their priorities for the next three years of leadership.

“Right from the get-go, one thing we were looking at was the drug problem and crime associated with it,” Weasel Child said. “These drugs are driving our families apart.”

Breaker said paperwork for the new bylaws is already in their lawyer’s hands.

“We’ll have a residency bylaw – if a Nation member is selling out of a band home, there will be an eviction bylaw that will be enforced,” said Breaker.

He said offenders will be given the chance to return, depending on their willingness to abide by the Nation’s terms and leave the drugs.

“We don’t want to be a punishing leadership, we want to work with them and give them the opportunity to heal,” said Breaker. “If they reoffend, the longer the term.”

One of the task force’s first initiatives was to create a process for Nation members to report dealers – on-reserve or not – anonymously.

Most of the illicit drugs are brought in by non-Nation members, according to Breaker, who provided a recent bust in the nearby town of Gleichen as an example.

After a Nation member reported a drug trafficking operation at a residence in the town, local RCMP were able to obtain a search warrant and made a significant bust.

“It’s still before the courts, but even what’s happened so far makes a meaningful impact on the ability and availability of drug trafficking in Siksika, when you can take down a significant person like this,” said Sgt. Tyler Codling with Gleichen RCMP.

“The task force is doing an excellent job encouraging citizens of Siksika to come forward and provide information … confidential informants are the best tool we have,” Codling said.

Aside from interrupting the flow of illicit drugs onto the reserve, Weasel Child said the team’s key objective is to address the root causes behind substance abuse in the community.

“It’s not just simply finding out who’s bringing in the drugs and putting that person in jail, it’s addressing everything else that comes with that problem,” the chief said.

Breaker said the SCPT is focusing on community wellness by working with other areas such as health, children’s services, justice and education.