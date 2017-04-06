Income support claims “skyrocket” in Alberta

“Skyrocketing” is a strong word, but it’s exactly what the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy is using to describe the rising number of income support caseloads in Alberta.

According to data from the province, the number of claimants has soared since 2006, when the province was at a low of 24,205 cases, to a peak in January of 54,374.

“It’s really remarkable that it’s been that big of a change, and I think it’s a sign of just how deep the recession has been – and how much it’s really impacting people on the low-end of the income scale,” said Ron Kneebone, a professor with U of C’s School of Public Policy.

Provincially-funded income supports are made available when other streams of assistance, such as Employment Insurance, run out.

He said the provincial government should be increasing funding for agencies that provide Albertans with income and social supports.

“(They’re) in pretty dire straights,” Kneebone said. “They are now on the last part of the social safety net. After this, there’s nothing.”

He said the rise in cases indicates social assistance agencies will be facing even greater demand on already-stretched resources.

For the past two years, the Calgary Urban Planning Society (CUPS), which provides assistance to low-income families and children in Calgary with a focus on health, education and housing, has seen a 10 per cent increase in claimants annually.

That represents an additional 1,000 Albertans a year.

“It’s very, very busy and challenging, of course,” said Cheryl Lemieux, senior director at CUPS.

She said the majority of people coming in need crisis emergency funding, “basically to prevent them from falling into homelessness or back into it again.”

The non-profit has to refer people to other agencies regularly, according to Lemieux.