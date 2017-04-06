Not so tragic: The Tragically Hip partner with Alberta Ballet for world premiere production

It’s hip to be a ballet fan – the Alberta Ballet has partnered with the Tragically Hip to close out next year’s season.

“This season, I’m honored for the chance to create a unique portrait to the music of one of Canada’s most beloved group of artists,” said artistic director Jean Grand-Maître, in a statement. “I look forward to this journey and to exploring the music and the poetry of such profound humanists.”

Grand-Maître has previously collaborated with artists like Sarah McLachlan, Joni Mitchell and Elton John.

The world premiere of the ballet, called All of Us, will close out the season.

Opening the season will be Tango Fire, an Argentinian ballet performed at a breakneck speed.

This year also marks Alberta Ballet’s first new family ballet in 10 years – Cinderella sweeps the stage with her timeless tale of love, footwear and midnight magic.

A staple of the Alberta Ballet, the Nutcracker will return once again this holiday season, following by Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound.