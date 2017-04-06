Woman fights off sexual assault in Calgary's northeast

Calgary police say a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in Penbrooke Meadows Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., a woman got on the Route 42 bus at the Marlborough LRT station. Police think the suspect got on at the same stop.

Both people got off the bus near 8 Avenue and 58 Street NE, and the man followed the woman.

According to police, in the 700 block of 58 Street NE, the man forced the victim against a fence and began sexually touching her. She scratched his face and he fled.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man in his late 20s between 5’9” and 6’ tall.

He was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, a backwards red baseball cap and silver rimmed glasses.

Police are accessing CCTV footage from the bus in hopes of identifying the suspect.