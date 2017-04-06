Working out 10 years of kinks with Calgary's Kinkonauts

The Kinkonauts are almost like Calgary’s scrappy version of the Avengers – their line up changes up a lot, but for the last decade they’ve always provided a laugh in dark times.

Here’s the origin story: 10 years ago, four youths realized they had the superhuman ability to make people giggle with glee. After (we assume) a heated debate about whether to use their powers for good or evil, they found a basement underneath a 17 Ave Boston Pizza to call their headquarters.

I mean, there was a dude living there who rented the space out to them to perform improv shows, but hey, not every group has a Tony Stark to bankroll them.

“It used to be a vault in the 60s or 70s, so they got rid of the vault but kept the door. It was super weird,” recalled Owen Chan, founding Kinkonaut.

“We did a show once where there was a dog locked in the back room, because the guy who lived there was out of town for the night. We started like any other improv group – sketchy shows in sketchy places.”

Eventually, they started up the ladder to bigger and less sketchy locations, and realize they needed new recruits in the battle against boredom, so the Kinkonauts started teaching classes. Other than Loose Moose theatre, the Kinkonauts were one of very few schools of improv in Calgary.

They’ve had a lot of victories, but also a few defeats – over the years, they lost all but one of their founding members, and a few months ago they even lost their stage space.

But on the eve of the 10-year anniversary, things are looking up for the Kinkonauts.

They’ve found a new, permanent location, with dedicated classroom space, in Inglewood.

“It’s a bunch of people you would never think would hang out together,” laughed current Kinkonaut Christine Harvey, commenting on how the current cast comes from ages and walks of life.

They’re also turning the anniversary into a three-night festival with five shows, that will reunite all of the original Kinkonauts. It’s kind of like a Power Ranger reunion, except the Red Kinkonaut never went to jail for stabbing someone.

There will be a night of improvised Clue, and team up Paper St. Theatre from Victoria for a night of film-noir improv.