Calgary steps up for girl with rare cancer – again

When Lindsay Chadderton heard the story of a Calgary girl hoping for a last-chance liver transplant in the U.S., he felt compelled to act.

Three-year-old Greta Marofke has hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer that typically affects young children. She was ineligible for a transplant in Alberta because her chances of survival were deemed too low, but doctors at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said they were willing to try and make it happen, against all odds.

Greta and her family have been travelling back and forth between their home in Calgary and the U.S. hospital ever since.

“The story really reached me. I haven’t even met her, but I just felt we had to do something,” said Chadderton, the general manager at Getto Boys Bar & Grill.

He started making calls to organize a music festival – now dubbed Guitars for Greta – in support of the family.

Thirty acts are playing the festival, which will serve up local, original music from all genres on three different stages at the bar.

In the two months since the family launched a GoFundMe to help with finances (Greta’s treatment costs in the U.S. are not covered by insurance), nearly $200,000 has been raised, and Chadderton hopes to raise an additional $100,000 at the event.

“I pulled out all the stops, I reached out to every person I’ve dealt with and said ‘listen, I need you guys to donate everything,’ and that’s what we did. Every nickel from that day will go to (the family),” said Chadderton.

Everything, right down to the sound equipment, is being donated by local companies.

During her last trip to Cincinnati, Greta underwent radioembolization, a process that applies intense doses of radiation directly onto a tumour.

That was 2 weeks ago, and in just 11 days, the doctors in Cincinnati will be able to determine whether a transplant is viable or not.

“Now, it’s a little bit of a waiting game to see if it worked,” said Greta’s mother, Lindsey Marofke.

She said so far Greta’s care team is realistic, but optimistic.

“Small changes in some of her blood work that show it might be working,” she said.

“(Our doctor) doesn’t sugar coat things for us, but he hasn’t lost hope. He still thinks there’s a chance we can get her to transplant.”

Until then, there will be lots of waiting, hoping and praying going on at the Marofke residence.

“We still have an uphill battle, but we still have a chance – so we’re going to keep doing what we can for her,” Lindsey said.