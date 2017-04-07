Calgary’s mural in the Canada 150 Mosaic unveiled

As a birthday gift to Canada, Lewis Lavoie is giving the country 80,000 painted portraits.

Or, to put it more accurately, he’s giving the country one mural that’s made of 150 other murals that are made of 80,000 hand-painted tiles.

The Canada 150 Mosaic project spans coast-to-coast, with each mural telling the story of the communities they were made.

As one-third of the Mural Mosaic team, the Prince Albert-based artist came to Calgary on Thursday to witness the unveiling of Calgary’s mosaic, made by artists as well as the students and staff at Woodlands School.

Woodlands School was chosen to represent the city in this project, and was funded by the school council and a grant from the federal government.

“Every child in this school painted a tile,” said Woodlands School principal Sheryl Highet. “It’s been so dynamic, and they’re all so passionate and so proud to be Canadian. It’s been great, we really did this together.”

Made up of 400 four-inch by four-inch tiles, Calgary’s mosaic depicts a cowboy leaning against the Calgary Tower – one foot in a ski and the other in a cowboy boot. But, with a closer look, there are nods to the Stampede, the Flames and the zoo.

“It’s all about diversity,” said Lavoie. “In each community we go to, we try to find the DNA of that community and really try to get them to paint that into it.”

Every completed mural is based on the concept of a railroad, with wheels at the base of every piece to create a link from community to the next. If the entire mural was ever connected, it would span more than four football fields.

“Canada was really founded on this railroad concept – good and bad,” said Lavoie. “So we want to use that as a healing thing now.”