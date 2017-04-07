Calgary police investigating hate graffiti targeting Muslims

Calgary police are investigating a hate crime targeting Muslims and people of Middle-Eastern descent.

According to the Calgary Police Service, graffiti targeting Muslims and people from the Middle-East was scrawled on an SUV parked in the 2200 block of 48 Street NE

in the community of Rundle on Thursday morning,



Police said the SUV was spray painted “with vulgar phrases targeting Islam and ‘Arabs,’” and had been scratched with a key and had the windows smashed.

It’s believed the owner of the SUV and the residents of the home where it was parked were targeted due to their ethnicity. No other vehicles on the street were damaged.

“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward,” said police.

Senior Const. Craig Collins, CPS hate crime coordinator, said when people are targeted with vandalism and hateful messages it has a big impact on how safe they feel in the community.

“These are not minor offences ,” he said. “We take it very seriously and will pursue the people responsible to try and prevent other families from being victimized in the same was, simply because of their ethnicity or religion.”

Police said graffiti targeting certain people based on ethnicity or religion has been increasing in Calgary.

Six investigations into hateful graffiti have been launched this year, including a recent high-profile case in Ranchlands Park.

The City of Calgary has been working with police to address all forms of graffiti. This is being done through a joint graffiti investigative team.

Anyone who sees graffiti targeting a specific group is encouraged to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

If you see a person spraying graffiti on either public or private property police are asking that you call 9-1-1.