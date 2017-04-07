City $170M short of a 0 per cent tax increase for 2018: Fielding
City manager says $23.7M tax room could help bridge that gap to save taxpayers
Councillors will get to debate what to do with $23.7 million in tax room on Monday, but city manager Jeff Fielding plans to give them a view of the bigger financial picture first.
Fielding told Metro that if council wants to have a 0 per cent tax increase again for 2018, the city will have to find $170 million.
In its four-year plan, when the economy was doing much better, council pre-approved a 4.7 per cent tax increase for 2018.
Fielding suspects that won’t be acceptable given the current state of the economy.
He said he wants council to have a sense of the bigger financial picture before making any decision about the tax room.
“It’s not up to us to provide the recommendation as to how they could use the tax room. That’s something that’s going to be left to them,” said Fielding.
“One thing they could do is consider how it will be part of the larger picture going forward.”
