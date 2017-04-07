Bathroom bears: Banff looking for answers after 3 cubs found trapped in washroom
It's not clear how the bears got there, or where their mother might be
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It's not the bathroom scene you'd expect in Banff National Park.
On April 1, dispatch was called after someone walked into a bathroom with three young black bears inside. They weren't reenacting a Charmin commercial – these bears were stuck and without a mother.
The Vermillion Lakes pullout washroom was located on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Banff.
After searching the site, and nearby area, there was no momma bear in sight.
"Parks Canada is working to determine how they became trapped," wrote spokeswoman Christina Tricomi.
"We are asking that if anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Parks Canada dispatch at 403-760-1570."
She noted they won't speculate about how the bear cubs ended up in the bathroom.
It's not clear if the bear babies are from Banff National Park, and the identity of their mother is still a mystery.
"The surrounding area of Vermillion Lakes washroom has been thoroughly searched for signs of another bear but none were found," wrote Tricomi.
The young bears are too little to survive without a mother and are in the care of Parks Canada. Tricomi said they are currently looking at options to relocate the bears to a rehabilitation facility or certified zoo.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
World leaders back Trump on Syria strike, Russia blasts 'aggression'
-
Sobeys donating surplus food to Feed Nova Scotia in pilot program
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary