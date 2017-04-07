Bathroom bears: Banff looking for answers after 3 cubs found trapped in washroom

It's not the bathroom scene you'd expect in Banff National Park.

On April 1, dispatch was called after someone walked into a bathroom with three young black bears inside. They weren't reenacting a Charmin commercial – these bears were stuck and without a mother.

The Vermillion Lakes pullout washroom was located on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Banff.

After searching the site, and nearby area, there was no momma bear in sight.

"Parks Canada is working to determine how they became trapped," wrote spokeswoman Christina Tricomi.

"We are asking that if anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Parks Canada dispatch at 403-760-1570."

She noted they won't speculate about how the bear cubs ended up in the bathroom.

It's not clear if the bear babies are from Banff National Park, and the identity of their mother is still a mystery.

"The surrounding area of Vermillion Lakes washroom has been thoroughly searched for signs of another bear but none were found," wrote Tricomi.