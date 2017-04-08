Two children in hospital after fall from third-storey window in Calgary
EMS officials say the pair fell about 24 feet onto concrete below
Calgary police say a child is in life-threatening condition and another was taken to hospital after they fell out of a third-storey window.
The call came in just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Calgary EMS responded to a home in Redstone Circle NE.
A two-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy had sustained injuries from a 24-foot-fall from a third storey window to concrete below
EMS transported the boy in serious, potentially life-threatening condition to Alberta Children’s Hospital. Stuart Brideaux, public education officer with Calgary EMS, said the main concerns were for head injuries.
The girl was transported in stable condition.
A CPS spokesman said the children were at home with a legal babysitter at the time.
