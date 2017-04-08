Two children seriously hurt after falling seven metres out Calgary window

CALGARY — Two small children are in hospital after falling from a window in a Calgary home.

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says a girl about two years old and a boy about five fell over seven metres on Saturday afternoon.

They landed on concrete and both suffered head injuries.

Brideaux says the boy was in potentially life-threatening condition at the time he was taken to hospital, while the girl was in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the fall.

They're also urging parents to be careful of open windows.