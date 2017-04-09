10 years of sidewalk boobs and coffee shops with Calgary's avante garde theatre

Over the past 10 years, Swallow-a-Bicycle Theatre as performed all over Calgary.

No, we really mean all over.

The avant-garde theatre troop has performed on rooftops, street corners, boiler rooms, +15 corridors, abandoned warehouses, coffee shops and more.

Just ahead of their epic 10-year anniversary party, co-founder Charles Netto shared a few of his favourite experiences.

High Performance Rooftop

When they were a little new to the game, Netto and the theatre decided to do a performance on a rooftop. They found the roof they wanted, back in October, not realizing Calgary weather might change a few months later.

“Of course, come January for High Performance Rodeo, it snows and you’re stuck with two feet of snow and a piece that’s supposed to have two actors running on a roof,” Netto laughed. “So, you very quickly have to rejig it, and more than the time you spent creating the work, you’re actually just shovelling snow.”

Boobs

Once, the theatre set up a Guerrilla art scene outside of the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

One of their actors dressed up as an old man with a slideshow, talking about the best boobs he’d seen over the course of his life.

“The Opera or Philharmonic gets out, having hundreds of people dressed beautifully,” Netto recounted. “They leave to walk by this old man with his overhead projector going over the boobs he’s seen in his life.”

Eavesdrop a Coffee Shop

The troupe has done this show about six different times, in various neighbourhoods throughout the city.

The first was in Bridlewood.

Patrons stop by an ordinary coffee shop, throw on a pair of headphones and… listen.

Among the regulars at the shop, hidden somewhere, are three actors. Through the headphones, you hear their innermost thoughts, and spot them as they move through the space.

The best part of Netto is when people stumbled in to get a coffee – and were instead delighted to a subtle, off-kilter show.

10 Years

Over the past decade, Swallow-A-Bicycle has worked with more than 350 artists. Not bad for a theatre company that was conceptualized in a bar.

For the anniversary show, they troupe is inviting back 30 artists to perform, pulling out some of their favourite wild and wacky shows from their past.

That includes the first ever bar-sketch the group performed.