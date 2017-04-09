PC Alberta president 'ready to take a step back and let others lead'

After steering Alberta’s PC Party through turbulent waters and a leadership election, Katherine O’Neill resigned as president of the association on Friday.

In a statement, O’Neill thanked board members of the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta (PCAA) and constituency association presidents for their efforts to rebuild the party after it faced its first election defeat in 44 years.

“It’s no secret that the May 2015 general election rocked our 112-year-old party to its foundation,” O’Neill said. “The pundits, our enemies, and even some of our most loyal supporters declared the party dead.”

New to politics at the time, she admitted at first, rebuilding seemed impossible.

“I can’t thank you enough for stepping forward when most people initially ran for the exits,” O’Neill wrote to PCAA volunteers.

She has been working with newly-elected party leader Jason Kenney for the past month and said she feels ready to take a step back from leadership.

“I’m not leaving for good. Just taking a breather and recharging my batteries,” O’Neill said.

Kenney issued his own statement, thanking O’Neill for two years of leadership in a time of “real adversity.”