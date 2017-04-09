'A bright spot in a war that had few of them;' Alberta remembers Vimy Ridge

On the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, Premier Rachel Notley shared her thoughts on Alberta's contribution to the war effort.



The province contributed to the First World War with 45,000 troops. Albertans enlisted more than any other province.

"It was a bright spot in a war that had few of them," said Notley in a statement. "The Canadians, from all corners of the nation, made the difference."

Notley praised the 3,598 Canadians who died, and 7,000 who were wounded during the battle, which she described as a defining moment for Canada.