'A bright spot in a war that had few of them;' Alberta remembers Vimy Ridge
Premier Notley praises Alberta's contribution to First World War
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
On the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, Premier Rachel Notley shared her thoughts on Alberta's contribution to the war effort.
The province contributed to the First World War with 45,000 troops. Albertans enlisted more than any other province.
"It was a bright spot in a war that had few of them," said Notley in a statement. "The Canadians, from all corners of the nation, made the difference."
Notley praised the 3,598 Canadians who died, and 7,000 who were wounded during the battle, which she described as a defining moment for Canada.
“The soaring monument at Vimy Ridge stands at the site of a decisive victory. Let us not forget that it is dedicated to 11,285 Canadians who died in the First World War and have no known resting place," she said. “Today, we remember them and all who serve.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary