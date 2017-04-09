Designing confidence: Calgary clothing company focuses on body positivity

When people wear AJ Vaughn’s designs, he wants them to be reminded it’s okay to be who they are – whatever that might be.

Recently, Vaughn launched a website for Jay Heights, a local clothing label he founded with a focus on body positivity and giving back. He started the business after going through his own body image struggles in high school.

“People are judgemental, they’re hard on each other. I wanted to start a movement to help people be more confident in themselves,” the 20-year-old entrepreneur said.

He was always used to being the tallest kid on the playground, but as he grew older, Vaughn said his friends kept growing taller.

“(My friends) would tease me, they called me short and stuff like that,” said Vaughn.

Even though he claims they were joking most of the time, the then-teenager took the comments to heart. He became “extremely” insecure about his height, even researching ways to make himself taller.

“I was pretty unhappy with myself,” Vaughn said.

As graduation got closer, he realized his height wasn’t going to change – but his perspective could.

“I realized I can’t complain for the rest of my life, because then I’d be unhappy,” said Vaughn.

After high school, he took a small loan and started designing products that would “inspire confidence” in his customers.

“I want them to be reminded they’re amazing in their own way, to feel comfortable in their own skin, and not worry about what others say,” Vaughn said.