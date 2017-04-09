Calgary Mayor Nenshi takes on haters in mean tweets show

@Nenshi is no stranger to mean tweets.

The Calgary mayor is known for snappy responses to online trolls, and local improvisers Jamie Northan and Andrew Phung are taking advantage with their latest show, Nenshi vs. Twitter.

The event will also double as a fundraiser for the mayor’s re-election campaign, and will feature Nenshi digging up the most colourful tweets from his social media history. Northan and Phung will then attempt to tell the unknown story behind the tweet.

“That could be anything from what motivated that tweet, or flashing forward into the future – what happened to the person who made that tweet,” said Northan. “Or what happened in their childhood that set them up to make that tweet. Really, any kind of offshoot we’re inspired by.”

Northan promised they’re not just on stage to bash someone for saying something on Twitter – they’re just trying to find the ‘why’ behind the tweet.

“Maybe there’s a perfectly good explanation for it,” he added.

The event came about through the duo’s history with the mayor. Nenshi, a lover of the arts, has attended the pair’s previous shows, and once even dropped by with a large group to cap off a friend’s bachelor party.

They approached Nenshi with the idea of doing a show, and turning it into a fundraiser, and social media seemed to be a natural thematic fit.

“He was one of the first Canadian politicians to really get elected because of social media,” Northan explained.

There will be two shows, on April 28 and 29, at the Loose Moose theatre. For more information, visit www.loosemoose.com.

Flames at the Palace with Chabot

Nenshi isn’t the only mayoral candidate throwing a fundraiser that weekend – on April 27 Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot is hosting an event at the Palace Theatre.

Chabot said the event is more focused on networking – not a ton of live entertainment.

If the Flames are still in the playoffs, they’ll be showing the game, and Chabot will speak a bit about his vision for the future.

Part of Chabot’s platform addresses spending in the down economy.

“We need somebody who’s going to exercise some fiscal restraint, and our current mayor I don’t think is going to do that,” Chabot said.