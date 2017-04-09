Calgary police chief meeting with accused bullies right thing to do: justice expert

Calgary’s chief of police says those accused of bullying others within the force’s rank and file are publicly voiceless during the ongoing human resource investigation.



At last month’s public Calgary Police Commission meeting Chaffin said he deals with people who are accused of bullying and harassment and has seen how “unwound” the allegations have made them—especially since they can’t speak out publicly.



“If they can’t be heard, and all they can do is be commented about in the public forum, it just starts to really unnerve the organization,” he said.



“Right now I’m spending a lot of time listening to those people to make sure I get their end of the spectrum. It’s very difficult for some of these people.”



The chief said people should try to imagine what it’d be like to have someone accuse you of bullying and harassment without any context.



“How do you come back to the workplace, how do you stand up with your supervisor and the people you’re dealing with if that’s been lobbed back and you haven’t had the opportunity to say, ‘look, there’s more to this story, there’s more I’d like to say, there’s context missing.’”



Dr. Kelly Sundberg, a justice professor at Mount Royal University, said he believes the chief is doing the right thing in meeting with these individuals.



“I think it’s important to hear both sides,” he said. “You have to have an understanding that there is always two sides of the story. The chief, I think, is doing the right thing.”



Former constable Jen Magnus, who publicly resigned at January’s CPC meeting citing bullying and harassment, said she’s also attempted to meet with the chief, but was told she’d have to deal with HR or have her lawyer connect with the CPS lawyer.



Sundberg said that’s just how these things go.



“I know that often when you have a lawyer involved it changes the way interaction or media can occur,” he said. “It tends to fall onto the lawyers at that point.”