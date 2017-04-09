Calgary police look for missing teen believed to be hitchhiking
Taylor Delaney could be attempting to get to Brooks or Saddle Lake
Calagry police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old Calgary girl.
Taylor Delaney was last seen in Pineridge on Saturday. Police have information that she may be in the process of hitchhiking to Brooks or Saddle Lake. They are concerned for her wellbeing.
She is 5' 6", 125 pounds with Brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing Superman running shoes and a balck and white jacket.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Calagry police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
