Calgary police officer injured in stolen vehicle collision

Driver of stolen vehicle involved in the crash is still at large

A Calgary police officer was injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle near the Calgary International Airport last night.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said Calgary police were tracking a stolen vehicle around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 9, and followed the driver onto Calgary International Airport property after observing the vehicle driving through airport barricades.

The driver then abandoned the stolen vehicle and commandeered a Calgary Airport Authority vehicle. CPS continued tracking the driver around the airport, at which point a thrid stolen vehicle approached and the driver of the stolen Airport Authority vehicle stopped and got in with the new driver.

The third stolen vehicle then collided with the police cruiser and immediately fled the scene. One of the police officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

According to Lepchuk, CPS was unable to track the suspects and no arrests have been made. CPS is continuing their investigation.

