Calgary protesters change focus; demand Trudeau withdraws support for U.S. missile attacks in Syria

Regrouping after Wednesday’s protest at City Hall, members of Calgarians Against War and Intervention in Syria, an online advocacy group, gathered in front of the U.S. Consulate General’s office in Calgary on Sunday.

While Wednesday’s protest demanded a response from the United Nations and the Canadian government in regards to the chemical attack that killed 87 people in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, the rally on Sunday, Apr. 9 now condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s endorsement of the American’s retaliative missile strike on a Syrian airbase.

“Trudeau’s first response was dead on. We call for the U.N. to investigate these allegations of the gassing, to find out who was at fault,” said Annette Lengyel, one of the rally’s organizers.

Prior to the missile strike being launched, Trudeau would not outright blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the gas attacks and promised Canada would be involved in the U.N. investigation.

However, in a statement made after the U.S. launched 59 tomahawk missiles on Friday, April 7, Trudeau said, “Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians.”

Trudeau also said Canada would continue to “support diplomatic efforts” in Syria.

Kevan Hunter, another rally organizer, said he was angry at Trudeau’s flip-flop, and the hypocrisy of the Canadian government’s claims to protect humanitarian intervention, saying, “I don’t believe that bombing is ever humanitarian.”

During the rally, a statement from the Canadian Peace Congress was read in response to the missile attack, which said the U.S. violated international law by acting without first providing evidence that Syria was responsible for the chemical attack.

The statement also claimed that the U.S. reacted under false pretences, and the true goal of the U.S. government was to implement a regime change, not fight the war on terror, adding, “Canada’s role in this deepening Syrian crisis is no less deplorable.”

Peggy Askin, a rally organizer, said while she doesn’t condone the use of chemical weapons, she believes the U.S. is using the gas attack under the same pretext as their previous claims of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in order to launch an attack.