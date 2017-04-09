Chestermere RCMP asking for assistance locating missing teen
15-year-old has been missing since Wednesday evening
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RCMP are appealing for the public assistance in tracking down a missing Chestermere teenager.
Fifteen-year-old Jesse Dewispelaere was last seen at his home on the evening of Apr. 5, 2017.
At this point RCMP do not believe he has left the Chestermere area, but want to confirm his safety and ask for anyone who has seen Dewispelaere recently to contact them immediately.
Dewispelaere is described as caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5'5" tall and weighs 150 lbs.
RCMP cannot confirm what he was last seen wearing, but he may have on a pair of red Adidas or grey striped running shoes.
Chestermere RCMP ask that those with information on Dewispelaere's whereabouts contact them at (403) 204-8900 or their local police department. Those who have information but would prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary