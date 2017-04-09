Chestermere RCMP asking for assistance locating missing teen

RCMP are appealing for the public assistance in tracking down a missing Chestermere teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Dewispelaere was last seen at his home on the evening of Apr. 5, 2017.

At this point RCMP do not believe he has left the Chestermere area, but want to confirm his safety and ask for anyone who has seen Dewispelaere recently to contact them immediately.

Dewispelaere is described as caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5'5" tall and weighs 150 lbs.

RCMP cannot confirm what he was last seen wearing, but he may have on a pair of red Adidas or grey striped running shoes.