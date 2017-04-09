News / Calgary

Curtis Dickson has four goals, six assists to lead Roughnecks past Bandits

CALGARY — Curtis Dickson had four goals and six assists to lead the Calgary Roughnecks past the Buffalo Bandits 13-8 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Jeff Shattler added a hat trick while Wesley Berg, Tyler Digby and Riley Loewen all struck twice for the Roughnecks (7-9). Frank Scigliano made 46 saves for the win in net.

Pat Saunders led Buffalo (5-9) with a hat trick and Mitch Jones had a pair of goals. Blaze Riorden, Steve Priolo and Dhane Smith rounded out the attack. Davide DiRuscio kicked out 40 shots.

Calgary converted four times on seven power plays and the Bandits were 2 for 4.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...