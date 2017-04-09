Curtis Dickson has four goals, six assists to lead Roughnecks past Bandits

CALGARY — Curtis Dickson had four goals and six assists to lead the Calgary Roughnecks past the Buffalo Bandits 13-8 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Jeff Shattler added a hat trick while Wesley Berg, Tyler Digby and Riley Loewen all struck twice for the Roughnecks (7-9). Frank Scigliano made 46 saves for the win in net.

Pat Saunders led Buffalo (5-9) with a hat trick and Mitch Jones had a pair of goals. Blaze Riorden, Steve Priolo and Dhane Smith rounded out the attack. Davide DiRuscio kicked out 40 shots.