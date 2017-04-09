Scotsman’s Hill cell tower plans thwarted by city, councillor

Scotsman’s Hill can keep its view, thanks to a persistent community, councillor and the city’s gumption to keep the historic city-scape free from Freedom Mobile’s cell phone tower.

Last week community members told Metro about a cell phone tower proposal in the middle of Scotsman’s Hill they felt would set a precedent and potentially invite other companies to clutter the iconic view.

Normally, the federal ministry of industry is the governing and approving body for cell phone towers. So, although the tower is going up in Calgary, the city, and councillors haven’t had much control over them in the past.

But this tower was different.

According to Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra there’s a three-step process involved when the tower is on city land – and the final step, signing away a lease to Freedom Mobile, is where the city made hay.

“When we started wading into this…we discovered the lease hadn’t been signed,” said Carra. He said at that point his office asked the city if the tower met their own sighting criteria. The city ultimately decided not to sign the lease because the mitigation to incorporate the cellphone tower into a light post wasn’t good enough.