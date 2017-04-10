Calgary $172K walking microgrants a hit with some, miss for others on council

Apparently, there’s nothing more divisive than giving community members cash for pedestrian projects.

On Monday, councillors debated a $172,500 program called the Walk21 Community Microgrants which would give communities the chance to apply to the city for funding 150 projects to help create safer and more walkable streets.

“It’s cheap and cheerful,” said Coun. Druh Farrell. She and Couns. Gian-Carlo Carra and Brian Pincott created the application in hopes of creating community-led ideas as the city preps for the Walk21 conference to be held in Calgary this year.

Coun. Ward Sutherland said he’s not convinced the city should be doling out extra cash for community initiatives when the newly approved pedestrian strategy is working on improving connectivity and safety.

“We’re already out there, already doing this stuff, so I don’t think it’s innovative,” said Sutherland.

Coun. Peter Demong also wasn’t keen on the proposal, he was the councillor that pulled the item from the consent agenda, which he said he did to “vote against it.”

In the end, after some debate, the motion passed with nine votes for and five against.

“It’s an easy win,” said Coun. Evan Woolley. “I recognize that the pedestrian strategy has components of this, but this is going to bolster that.”