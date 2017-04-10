Calgary cracks down on vacant, derelict properties

The city is using a strategy once applied to illegal grow-op houses to crack down on vacant, unsafe homes in the city.

Since March 6, the Coordinated Safety Response Team (CSRT) has issued orders to 15 properties which call on owners to fence and either fix up or demolish the vacant homes.

All 15 homeowners have agreed to comply with the orders, according to Wayne Brown, CRST coordinator.

Brown said this doesn’t apply to just any vacant or derelict property in a community.

“They’re the bad ones,” he said. “The ones where you have significant breeches by unauthorized people – typically vagrants. You’ll have large numbers of calls by bylaw officers attending that site.”

The need for change became apparent after a fire at a property in Bridgeland on Feb. 22. A member of the Calgary Fire Department was injured while fighting a blaze at that location, which had been reported by community members as a problem property.

“In our case it was the perfect example of how things can go sideways,” said Ali McMillan, chair of planning with the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association.

She said there was definitely need for a change because the previous response was unacceptable.

Three properties in Bridgeland, including the one where a firefighter was injured, are among the 15 that have received orders from the CSRT.

Brown said other properties are in Mission, Bankview and South Calgary, but he could not provide exact addresses.