Calgary seniors struggle financially after leaving AISH coverage

Calgary seniors transitioning from Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) to seniors pension income are seeing a sizable increase in their costs of living and care.

During question period at Calgary city council today, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra sought answers to address this disparity.

“For those living in Calgary Housing, when a person transitions from AISH to pension income, their rent nearly doubles due to the calculation of this subsidy,” said Carra.

Under AISH guidelines, recipients are eligible for ambulance transportation from hospital to home after a patient has been discharged, however, that benefit is not offered to pensioners.

Subsidies for prescription drugs are also affected, increasing the cost of medication for seniors transitioning out of AISH coverage.

Carra asked that the city of Calgary and Calgary Housing Corporation clarify how they plan to address the rising costs affecting those seniors transitioning.

Kurt Hanson, manager of Community Services, said the concerns had been brought to his attention previously and he, as well as the Calgary Housing Corporation would be meeting with Alberta Seniors and Housing to determine if regulatory changes could be made.