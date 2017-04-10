Calgary's stubborn downtown car owners slowing street sweeping program

They're sweeping the city, and a full week in Calgarians are doing OK at moving their cars.

With more grit and grime on the city streets the city's annual street sweeping program is scheduled to take longer. One thing that puts a hiccup in the sweeping timeline are citizens' vehicles.

"We are on track – generally on track," said transportation boss Mac Logan. He explained three out of five districts are on schedule, with the northeast miles ahead of the rest. The centre city's street sweeping schedule is about one day behind.

Logan said as of Friday the city has tagged 379 vehicles and towed 314, which he said is up from 2016 numbers.

"I did note, one thing that did concern me was that the downtown centre district has fairly low compliance with vehicles coming off the street, only 80 per cent ," said Logan. "My appeal to Calgarians would be to pay attention to the signs and the no parking posts going out."