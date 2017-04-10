News / Calgary

Calgary's stubborn downtown car owners slowing street sweeping program

The city centre residents are among the worst offenders when it comes to street sweeping parking bans, according to Calgary's transportation boss

Calgary street sweepers need citizens to move their cars to get the job done right.

Helen Pike/ Metro

Calgary street sweepers need citizens to move their cars to get the job done right.

They're sweeping the city, and a full week in Calgarians are doing OK at moving their cars.

With more grit and grime on the city streets the city's annual street sweeping program is scheduled to take longer. One thing that puts a hiccup in the sweeping timeline are citizens' vehicles.

"We are on track – generally on track," said transportation boss Mac Logan. He explained three out of five districts are on schedule, with the northeast miles ahead of the rest. The centre city's street sweeping schedule is about one day behind. 

Logan said as of Friday the city has tagged 379 vehicles and towed 314, which he said is up from 2016 numbers.

Related:

City launches street sweeping program for 2017, say heavy winter means longer season

"I did note, one thing that did concern me was that the downtown centre district has fairly low compliance with vehicles coming off the street, only 80 per cent ," said Logan. "My appeal to Calgarians would be to pay attention to the signs and the no parking posts going out." 

Over the period of seven weeks in 2016, the Calgary Parking Authority issued 2,800 tickets. Fines for keeping your car out during a street sweeping parking ban are $120. Paying within 10 days can bring that cost down to $80, or $90 if you pay within 30 days.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...