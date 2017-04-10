Proactive approach: Calgary looking at tech that collects data on roads before tragedy strikes

Near misses, and a community’s concern over sketchy roadways are actually the key to a more proactive traffic safety plan – and the city’s investing in a tool that would make that data readily available to the transportation and roads department.

It’s called video risk management, and according to city traffic safety engineer Joanna Domarad it’s an emerging technology able to track traffic problems and give planners eyes on a fix without tragedy striking first.

“They’re able to identify the various users and figure out more details about conflicts,” Domarad said. “We haven’t done this type of study in Calgary before...we’re trying to see what this can do for us.”

Domarad said when the city is doing collision analysis sometimes they come across locations that don’t have a lot of data; either they’re new locations or deal with more rare situations. Another use for the tech could give the city an idea if mitigation is working without waiting years for the data to roll in.

“It’s more proactive,” Domarad said.

Expert Willem Klumpenhouwer, a PhD candidate in transportation engineering at the University of Calgary said it’s possible using this new tech could help the city take emotion out of road design.

“It’s good to have an objective way to measure that,” Klumpenhouwer said. “Hopefully they do it in key places…to develop an understanding.”

Klumpenhouwer noted there are issues with Calgary’s roads, and he thinks anything that will convince the city there are problems is positive. For him, the key areas of focus would be suburbs, especially those built in the 80s with wider roads and winding roadways without sidewalks.

The same technology was used in Edmonton in 2015 to analyze near misses and traffic interaction along Scona Road, 99 Street and Saskatchewan Drive intersections.

The traffic study they did showed drivers were speeding 10 kilometres over the limit, but there wasn’t sufficient data on actual crashes to show the road could be dangerous.

And that’s where the video analyzing technology came in. It actually showed engineers through near-miss data where problem areas were so that they could remedy them.

Currently, the city has a request for proposal out to acquire the software, so details on where and how they might use the tool aren’t cemented.

The city could choose any location imaginable to analyze.