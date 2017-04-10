Desperado steals away with Antonio Banderas portrait from Calgary diner

From pigs to plants, Calgary restaurants have fallen prey to a spate of thefts – the most recent being The Beltliner, who were foiled by a Zorro-like thief who stole away with an Antonio Banderas portrait last Wednesday.

But, rather than a signature ‘Z’, all that remained was the picture frame.

“It was a very well-executed crime,” said Brendan Bankowski, owner of the diner.

The portrait was housed in what was previously the women’s washroom, but had been converted to a gender-neutral facility just days prior.

“We went almost two years with Antonio in there,” said Bankowski.

Sadly, the portrait of Banderas has yet to be recovered, and no tips about the heist have been forthcoming.

In an effort to move past the loss and to ensure that “nobody has to go to the bathroom alone,” The Beltliner has launched a Twitter poll to determine what celebrity should take over Banderas’ coveted spot.

Currently, ‘90s-era Mark Wahlberg is in the lead, followed by ‘80s-era Suzanne Somers and the diner’s mascot, Krispy the Chicken.