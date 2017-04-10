Calgary Distress Centre overwhelmed by online mental health chat requests

Crisis support is only a keystroke away, and now it’s available more often.

The Distress Centre recently expanded its online mental health chat’s hours after seeing an increased demand for the confidential, flexible service.

“We’re finding people are more comfortable going online, as opposed to picking up the phone and speaking to someone,” said Diane Jones Konihowski, director of communications with the Distress Centre.

Calgarians who need immediate mental health support can now chat with someone from wherever their keyboard is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Jones Konihowski said they may even extend the hours until 2 a.m.

“That extra four hour shift is something we are seriously considering – it’ll be based on demand,” Jones Konihowski said.

The Distress Centre finds roughly 16 per cent of individuals chatting online are experiencing thoughts of suicide or are at risk for self-harm, compared to just 8 per cent of those phoning the centre’s 24-hour support line.

“That’s an important statistic for us, because then we know people are more comfortable reaching out online for more complex issues,” Jones Konihowski said. “They’re more direct with their language.”