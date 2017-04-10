Man accused in double murder of Calgary mother and child back in court

The man accused of killing a five-year-old little girl and her mother in July 2016 was back in court Monday as the preliminary inquiry began.

The small courtroom was filled with friends and family Monday as the preliminary inquiry for Edward Downey, 47, got underway. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

A publication ban on the preliminary trial prevents media from reporting on details and testimonies heard in court as well as the names of witnesses and their relationship to the victims and accused.

The preliminary trial will continue Tuesday through Thursday this week and a fifth day in May.

Baillie was found dead in her Panorama home July 11, 2016 after family had reported to police that she hadn’t shown up for work.

At that time, Taliyah was reported missing and an Amber Alert was issued.

On July 14, 2014, Taliyah’s body was found in a field east of Calgary, hours after an intensive search began with police combing the canola fields shoulder to shoulder.

Back in July, police said they believe that both Sara and Taliyah were killed before police became involved.

The trial will be scheduled when the preliminary inquiry has ended.