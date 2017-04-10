'Extremely limited benefit': Mayor Nenshi not keen on transit's mobile ticketing pitch

The tech nerd has spoken, and when it comes to Calgary Transit, and mobile ticketing apps, Mayor Naheed Nenshi doesn’t like 'em.

But that didn’t stop councillors, even the fiscally conservative ones, from voting in favour of Calgary Transit’s move to work on a mobile ticketing solution this year so that users can quickly buy up tickets through their cellphones.

In the end, the item passed with 10 votes for and Couns. Brian Pincott, Ward Sutherland, Peter Demong and Mayor Naheed Nenshi against.

The vote means Calgary Transit is moments away from stepping into the 21st century. But not all of council was on board to spend cash on a mobile ticketing system – especially Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

“I’ve been pushing transit for some time to be super thoughtful about the issue of fare payment and ensure we're not just getting on a trend that other people are wasting a lot of time and money on,” said Nenshi.

The mayor said one of the reasons he was voting against the move toward mobile ticketing because the report suggested moving to a smart card system in the future.

“The main reason is because we're actually increasing our capital spend by $5 million and our operating cost by a significant amount,” said Nenshi. “I see (mobile ticketing) as an extremely limited benefit.”

The city has some new ticketing machines in place that give passengers tap and go options, as well as Apple pay, which Nenshi said means the only people a mobile payment system would work for (that the city doesn’t already capture) would be bus riders.

Coun. Andre Chabot wondered if there were ways to offset the increased cost of mobile ticketing by increased ridership, or zone based fare systems.

“We would have to go to a tap on tap off system,” said transportation boss Mac Logan. “That would be beyond what we’re talking about here.”

Logan added that moving to mobile ticketing would definitely be a step toward zone-based fares, which Chabot has long lusted after, but not an immediate transition.