Serial killer drug trip fuels Calgary film

A new brand of ecstasy causes a serial killer to question his morality in Lost Solace, a Calgary film showing at this year’s Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF).

Whew, that’s a lot to take in.

It boils down to Calgary filmmaker Chris Scheuerman’s descent into psychology books, as he worked through a panic disorder. At the same time, his actor roommate just got back from an audition playing a psychopath, and desperately wanted to work with Scheuerman on a project that would allow him to do so.

So the pair came up with Lost Solace, which allowed the roommate (Andrew Jenkins) to play the psychopath role of his dreams, but in a situation where he’s confronted by his own emotions and fears.

“It’s this crazy mind bending ride,” explained Scheuerman. “He’s changing and he doesn’t want to.”

The low-budget film was willed into existence through the support of Tom Cox, a veteran producer at Calgary’s Seven24 Films. He called Lost Solace a stylish and thought provoking thriller – indicating Scheuerman is well on his way to becoming a strong voice in cinema.

Although Cox helped get the filmmaker some financial support, it was still a low budget film.

“Honestly, the compromises led us to be more creative, and in low-budget film making, that’s something to embrace,” he explained.

Lost Solace is one of only two new Calgary films at this year’s CUFF, with the second being Blood Mountain, a found-footage thriller.

This year’s festival takes place from April 17 to 23. For more information, visit www.calgaryundergroundfilm.org.